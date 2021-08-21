Jean-Guy Desjardins Sells 54,513 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.80. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82.

FSZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

