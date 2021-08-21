Jean-Guy Desjardins Sells 54,513 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.80. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82.

FSZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

