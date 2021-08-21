Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

