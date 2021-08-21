Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Surgery Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

SGRY opened at $43.79 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.17.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.