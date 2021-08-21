Jefferies Financial Group Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

