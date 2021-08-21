Jefferies Financial Group Raises ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $70.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,401,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,779,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,730,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

