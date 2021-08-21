Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Get Sims alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sims stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.57. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), ANZ Metals (ANZ), Europe Metals (Europe), Global E-Recycling (SRS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S. and Canada which perform ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.