JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $30.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

