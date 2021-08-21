JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $30.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $23,573,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JELD opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

