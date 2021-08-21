JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $333,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

