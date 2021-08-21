John D. Klopfenstein Sells 1,919 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $22,548.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $23,723.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Patriot Transportation stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.24%.
About Patriot Transportation
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
