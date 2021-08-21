John D. Klopfenstein Sells 1,919 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $22,548.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $23,723.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Patriot Transportation stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 24.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Patriot Transportation by 174.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

