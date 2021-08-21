John J. Mack Acquires 18,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.41 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.