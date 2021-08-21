John Patience Purchases 1,604 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience purchased 1,604 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $11,420.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,210.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

