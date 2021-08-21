Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.56. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

