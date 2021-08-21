Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

