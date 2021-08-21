Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,918. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 72.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

