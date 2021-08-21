Joshua Harley Sells 3,550 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.90 million and a P/E ratio of -53.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

