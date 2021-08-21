JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.36 ($67.48).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

