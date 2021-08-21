JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $49.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

