JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.