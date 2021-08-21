JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KPLUY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.