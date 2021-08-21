JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.