Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €45.22 ($53.20). Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €44.54 ($52.40), with a volume of 59,764 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.