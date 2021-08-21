Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 8,200 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

JET opened at GBX 6,801 ($88.86) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of £14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -74.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,396.80.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

