K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$45.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

KBL stock traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of C$432.09 million and a PE ratio of 40.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 120.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

