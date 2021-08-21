Kalata (KALA) Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Kalata has traded flat against the US dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $387,088.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00148651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,673.19 or 1.00120202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.89 or 0.00914847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.68 or 0.06616489 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.