Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $193.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $745.10 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $786.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.40 million to $796.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $18,761,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 180,249 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.