Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

KAMN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 112,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

