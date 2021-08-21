KARMA Market Capitalization Hits $41.35 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, KARMA has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $30.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

