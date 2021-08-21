Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $34.53

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $33.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 31 shares.
KARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
