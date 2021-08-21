Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $34.53

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $33.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 31 shares.

KARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.