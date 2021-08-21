Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KWHIY stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.21. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

