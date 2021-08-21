Keep Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.31 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $229.53 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 574,406,699 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

