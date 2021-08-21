Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €850.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Shares of KER opened at €652.50 ($767.65) on Thursday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €748.25.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

