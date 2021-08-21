Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $190.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

