Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,383,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,438,000. WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $162.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.30.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.