Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $742,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.52.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $225.11 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

