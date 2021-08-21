Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWCO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWCO opened at $38.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71.

