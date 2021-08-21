Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 2,281 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

