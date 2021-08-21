Key Financial Inc Has $41,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after purchasing an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

