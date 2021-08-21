Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Keyence from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $643.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyence currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $643.00.

KYCCF opened at $571.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion and a PE ratio of 76.54. Keyence has a 1 year low of $398.00 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.27.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

