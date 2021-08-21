Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Aaron Powell Sells 29,534 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

