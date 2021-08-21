Kin (KIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.82 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Kin has a total market cap of $286.68 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00134324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00151109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

