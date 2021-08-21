Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.28.

K stock opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.89. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.23 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

