Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives $62.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.83. 1,075,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.