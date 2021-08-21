Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

NYSE KTB opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

