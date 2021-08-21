Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.78 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

