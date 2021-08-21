Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

