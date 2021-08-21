Kusama (KSM) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $225.39 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $329.79 or 0.00676645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00133558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00159153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.45 or 1.00095527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00918853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.28 or 0.06601047 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

