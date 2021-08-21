Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

