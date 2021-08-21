Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $145.45 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38.

