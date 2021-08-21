Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

